Dundee Museum of Transport unveil new designs for proposed renovation of former tram depot

Dundee Museum of Transport have unveiled visualisations of their development of a former tram depot as the future home of the museum.

Designed by local firm Andrew Black Design, the proposed renovation of the old Maryfield Tram Depot could see phase one of the development completed by 2022.

The plan shows a steel structure built inside the existing brickwork, with a modern roof installed to highlight the new use of the building as a museum.

The design also brings the entrance to the centre of the building, allowing access to the museum café, shop and facilities separate from the museum exhibition space.

Phase two of the development of the original 1901 building will be a “sympathetic conservation project”.

The museum aims for work to begin on phase two of the project soon after phase one is complete.

Dundee Museum of Transport currently operates from temporary premises at Market Mews in Dundee.

A spokeswoman for Dundee Museum of Transport said: “The development of the former Maryfield Tram Depot is an important part of the cultural regeneration of the city; the development will attract more visitors to the city, provide jobs and volunteering opportunities and ensure the long-term security of the museum and its collection.”

Images of the planned work and an updates on the project are available at www.maryfieldtramdepot.org