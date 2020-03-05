Dundee Museum of Transport appoints first development officer

Dundee’s Museum of Transport has appointed its first development officer.

The appointment of Kate Southern, 23, was announced at the same time as Alexander Goodger was confirmed as the museum’s new manager.

Kate said: “I am really excited. There is a lot of potential for growth here because Dundee people are always looking for different options for entertainment.”

Kate and Alexander plan to drive forward the plans to move the museum to the former Maryfield tram depot and they will be tasked with attracting more funding for the move from Market Mews.

Kate added: “The Museum of Transport has done a fantastic job securing major funding for the project from groups such as Dundee Historic Environment Trust and the Northwood Trust.

“We are excited to engage the local community in the project and to find creative ways to fund the remainder.”

Alexander, who arrives from the Nantwich Museum in Cheshire, will manage the day-to-day operation of the museum and intends to develop new events, workshops and exhibits.

The museum – which is open every day except Tuesday – will present its plans for the project at Maryfield throughout the year, including a display at the Overgate Centre on March 21.