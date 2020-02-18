Dundee museum fan wins Tele contest for a lifetime membership of the V&A

Delighted Lois Morrison has clinched a lifetime membership for free entry to every V&A exhibition thanks to the Tele.

Museum bosses celebrated welcoming their one millionth visitor by teaming up with the paper to offer one lucky person a lifetime Family and Friends ticket for upto four people.

And Lois, aged 87, from Dryburgh, Dundee, scooped the prize with her name being plucked out of the hat.

She said: “It’s great to win and I think the V&A is a really interesting place. It is also on a very nice spot on the river front.

“I was on a conducted tour and I have visited about half a dozen times. There has been some really good exhibitions and so far my favourite one has been the shipping exhibition.

“It is a great place and you can even just come in and up here for a meal.”

Lois, a retired civil servant, said she will have plenty of offers to come along with her to the popular museum with three children and eight great grand children.

She added: “My children are Jane Stuart, who is 60; David Morrison who is 58 and Linda Morrison who is 55.

“And along with the great grand children they will all get a turn to visit with me.”

Lois told how she is keen to attend the Mary Quant event which is the first fashion exhibition to be unveiled at the V&A.

Lois’ lifetime Friend and Family membership also includes a selection of other bumper benefits.

They are: 10% discount in the V&A Dundee shops; 10% discount on food and drinks plus a 25% discount to the V&A South Kensington exhibitions too.

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord said: “Congratulations to our winner Lois.

“If the early exhibitions are anything to go by there is going to be a steady supply of really fascinating material at the V&A.

“A lifetime membership is a cracking prize that should bring benefits for many years to come.

“The V&A is great for Dundee’s image on a national and even global stage, but is also a facility for locals to visit on a far more frequent basis.

“I am sure our lucky winner will take full advantage of this brilliant prize – many congratulations to our winner and thanks to all who took part.”