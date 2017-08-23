Dundee murderer back in jail after he urinated outside nursery

A notorious killer’s future will be determined by the parole board after he urinated near a nursery less than two months after his release from 40 years behind bars.

Brian Mearns was just a teenager when he murdered Linda Batchelor in Dundee in 1977, leaving the half-naked and badly beaten 19-year-old to die in a pool of blood in a city shop doorway.

Once described as being one of Scotland’s 12 most dangerous criminals, Mearns was released in May to supported accommodation in Arbroath.

But, in July, he was seen by a shocked parent urinating outside the town’s Lily Pond nursery.

When challenged, the killer told nursery staff: “I was caught short — what do you want me to do, p*** myself?”

Mearns, of Adam Cargill Court in Arbroath, was admonished for the offence after appearing before Sheriff Gregor Murray at Forfar, but the accused will spent his 59th birthday behind bars after being recalled from the life licence he was released on.

Mearns was also originally charged with an indecency offence on the same date, but a not guilty plea to that charge was accepted by the Crown.

The accused’s solicitor said his client had been released on life licence in May.

“He has been recalled on his life licence and once this matter is concluded that will be considered by the parole board,” he said.

“He has paid a substantial price for this indiscretion.

“He was released from custody into supported accommodation and there was some delay in that happening.

“This will now have to be revisited by the parole board.”