Dundee mural to George Floyd defaced with ‘white supremacist symbol’ painted over his face

A Dundee mural depicting the black man allegedly murdered by an American police officer has been defaced.

Dundee graffiti artist Simon Matheson, also known as Syke, had shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement by painting a portrait of George Floyd in the Hilltown.

Simon painted the piece last week in an effort to show solidarity with those protesting police brutality and shine a light on racism in Scotland.

However, today, a white supremacist symbol has been painted over Floyd’s face.

The Celtic Cross, which has been historically used by groups such as the KKK, was used to desecrate the mural.

The Anti-Defamationn League’s database of hate symbols describes the sign as “one of the most important and commonly used white supremacist symbols” and highlights its common use by neo-Nazis, skinheads and the Ku Klux Klan.

The word ‘Black’ was also painted over in white paint, leaving the slogan at the bottom to read simply, “Lives Matter”.

Mr Floyd’s surname has also had paint daubed over it.

Simon said: “This is clearly someone with a ridiculous opinion, and I think it proves my point that racism still exists here.

“This is still a massive problem.

“I’m ashamed of the people of Dundee.”

Joy Desyln, a black activist and protest organiser, has also been left disgusted by the mural’s desecration.

She said: “It is a shock, but honestly I’m not really that shocked.

“I knew this was going to happen, I just didn’t think it would be so soon.

“It’s a slap in the face that they’ve decided to counter BLM with this vandalism.”

Mr Floyd’s death, which autopsies have shown was caused by a police officer kneeling on his neck for close to nine minutes, has provoked outrage in the USA and across the rest of the world.

The artist hoped that his work would show solidarity with those protesting, while shining a light on the existence of racism in Dundee.

Council leader John Alexander and his Conservative colleague for the Ferry, Philip Scott, are among those who have commented on the issue.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.