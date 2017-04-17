When newborn Dillon McGovern started refusing feeds at eight weeks old, his mum had no idea he had a serious heart defect.

Just six days later, the tot was rushed to Glasgow and had open-heart surgery, having been diagnosed with total anomalous pulmonary venous connection (TAPVC), a rare condition which can be fatal.

Seven weeks on, his mum Ann Marie, 35, described the ordeal to the Tele as she looked back on the whirlwind week for the first time.

Ann Marie, who lives in Lochee, said: “Dillon was born on December 14 and there were no signs there was anything wrong.

“We found out later that he wasn’t feeding because he couldn’t breathe properly through his nose and wasn’t getting enough oxygen.

“It’s not that he didn’t want to feed — he couldn’t.”

Dillon started refusing feeds in February, prompting the full-time support practitioner to take him to her GP, where he was initially diagnosed with acid reflux.

However, the youngster still wasn’t taking his milk.

“We had him at the doctor four times before we were sent to Ninewells,” said Ann Marie.

“We had previously been giving him four or five 120ml feeds a day but he’d had just 30mls that week and was becoming dehydrated. It was so scary.

“The doctors assessed him and noticed he wasn’t breathing well.

“When they picked up the heart murmur we were sent to Glasgow by ambulance the next morning.”

Ann Marie and Dillon were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and within hours, the tot was being prepared for open-heart surgery.

“The experts there looked him over for 45 minutes and when they realised the extent of the problem they said they had to operate that day,” Ann Marie said.

“Waiting for the operation to end was horrible. I couldn’t bear not being there.”

Ann Marie said she had started to cry while waiting for news.

She added: “I was worried that Dillon might not survive.

“If the surgeon had come back and told me he had gone, I think that would have been my life over.

“I’ve not sat down and thought about it properly until now — I don’t think it had hit me how close I could have been to losing him.”

Surgeons operated on Dillon into the small hours, and Ann Marie was able to see him early the next day.

Now weighing a healthy 15lbs 15oz, Dillon will be monitored as he grows up.

Ann Marie plans to take part in the Kiltwalk next year to raise funds for the hospital.

She added: “I can’t put into words how amazing the staff were – the surgeon came to visit him twice, even though I know he didn’t have to.

“Without a doubt, they saved my wee boy’s life.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “We are delighted that Dillon’s mum is happy with the treatment and care her son received from our staff at the Royal Hospital for Children.

“Her comments and praise will be shared with the staff involved in Dillon’s care.”

Condition can be fatal if untreated

Total anomalous pulmonary venous connection (TAPVC) is a heart defect which develops before a child is born.

If untreated, the condition can lead to breathing problems and, if more serious, it can be fatal.

In TAPVC, the pulmonary veins running from the lungs to the heart are defective.

The veins normally provide oxygenated blood to the heart from the lungs.

However, in those with the condition, oxygenated blood travelling from the lungs back to the heart does not enter the correct chamber and may leak.

As a result, breathing can be affected soon after birth and babies can exhibit symptoms such as blue skin and lips.

In some cases, the pulmonary veins can also be blocked and narrowed.

If untreated, narrowed pulmonary veins can be fatal within a month of birth.

TAPVC is always treated with open-heart surgery, during which the affected veins are reconnected to the correct heart chamber so babies can breathe normally.

Children treated for the condition are given follow-up check-ups as they grow up as problems can redevelop when the heart grows.

According to the NHS, TAPVC affects around seven in every 100,000 babies — making it an uncommon type of congenital defect.

What causes TAPVC is largely unknown.

However, about 85% of all babies born with a heart defect of any kind go on to survive into adulthood and may have children themselves.

All heart surgery operations on youngsters in Scotland are carried out at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.