Dundee mum’s horror after used ‘bloodied’ needle almost hits her nine-year-old son in the head

A mum who lives in a drug-plagued tower block watched as her son narrowly avoided being struck on the head with a blood-soaked used needle.

Louise Hughes, from Lochee, has lived in a council flat in Ancrum Court for close to a decade but in recent years she has witnessed the city’s drug crisis firsthand, including people defecating in the block.

For the past two years Louise has been pushing the council to relocate her and her boy but so far has been stonewalled.

The former Lawside Academy pupil has made repeated complaints to anti-social officers while pleading for a move.

Last April saw her son Jason, nine, narrowly avoid being struck by a blood-soaked syringe which was tossed from a window above.

Louise, who suffers from a number of health issues, said she has now reached “breaking point” whilst reflecting back on last years incident.

She said: “When that happened it sounded like a stone hitting the ground. I was taking my son to St Mary’s Primary and when I looked down I saw the blooded needle

“Suffice to say I was raging, it had definitely come from the block as it came from over our heads.

“The caretaker came and removed it but the fact of the matter is Jason could have been seriously injured.

“I’ve been to the council repeatedly asking for a move whilst highlight the problems in the block.

“I’m on the waiting list and my points have gone up due to the ant-social issues but I’m no further forward really.”

Walter Campbell, 69, who has lived in the block for the last 15 years added that it was “terrible” to hear what had happened.

He added: “In the last 10 years more people have moved into the block with challenging issues, in my opinion anyone and everyone is getting put in here.

“I put a request for a move myself and even had a doctor’s letter to support it but nothing came of it. The house itself is fine, it’s the anti-social issues in the block that are the problem.”

Louise added: “It really is breaking point for me in here. I’m trying to stay calm but the ongoing issues are having an impact on both me and my son.

“Most other tenants are too scared to talk about the issues in the block. A family from Poland moved back in September because of the issues here.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman added: “We will continue to offer support and advice on housing options.

“We would encourage any resident who is concerned about anti-social behaviour to contact us directly on 0800 169 3845, which is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

“We take all allegations of anti-social behaviour very seriously and will take action.”