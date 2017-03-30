A heartbroken mum has spoken of the last time she saw her son before she found out on Mother’s Day that he had died.

Father-of-one Ryan Melville, 28, died after spending an evening with friends on Saturday night.

His mother Lorraine Harley and stepfather Jacky Harley led tributes to the former Harris Academy pupil.

They described him as their “lovable lad” who would have done anything for his friends and family.

The cause of Ryan’s death is still not known.

Lorraine, 52, said Ryan had been in “great spirits” while shopping with her on Saturday.

She said: “We went to the supermarket and he said buy yourself something for Mother’s Day — we were joking about it.

“He was telling me he would square me up for the gift. I’d never seen him happier.

“We were meant to see him on Saturday evening but he went away to spend the evening with friends.”

Ryan had recently been working as a labourer on the new Dundee Railway Station site and Jacky, 60, said he loved hands-on graft.

He said: “Ryan had studied an HND in computing studies at Abertay University but he said a career behind the desk wasn’t for him.

“Since we got the news on Mothers Day that Ryan had passed away we’ve been inundated with calls and flowers from friends and family. That’s testament to the guy Ryan was.”

Ryan was described as “Celtic daft”, frequenting Sandy’s Bar in Lochee, and was also a member of the Logie Recreation Club.

Lorraine added: “We are all just stunned at the moment. He was a fit and healthy guy — he gave me a kiss goodbye on Saturday and that was the last time I saw him.

“We’ve had so many family members around at the house, he did so much for his cousins — he loved his family.

“His cousin John Melville has been up and we have been listening to old voice mails that Ryan had left him and they were hilarious.

“The tributes from friends and family have been a great comfort.

“Ryan’s car is still sitting outside and I keep saying he should be at his work — it hasn’t sunk in. We’ve lost a lovable lad who drove me crazy at times.”

Ryan is survived by siblings, Shaun and Dane.