A heartbroken mum has launched an appeal to help fund her son’s headstone after he died in his sleep — aged just 32.

Father-of-two Michael Stewart, who grew up in the Whitfield and Linlathen areas of Dundee, was found dead at home just off Perth Road in the West End.

The cause of his death has still to be established.

His mum Chrissie Reaper, 51, paid tribute to her “popular” son and launched an online fundraising page to try to buy a headstone for his grave at Pitkerro Grove Cemetery.

Chrissie, who is a factory worker in Wigan, said the family were still looking for answers about what had caused the death of her son, who attended St Matthew’s Primary School.

She said: “The last time I saw Michael was a couple of months ago. He was absolutely fine then — there was nothing wrong with him at all. The last time I spoke to him was on the phone.

“I told him I loved him and that was the last thing I said.

“He was my oldest child but he was my only son. It’s still really hard to take in.

“He was a good laugh with his friends, really popular, a nice guy and he was good to his mum.”

Chrissie said since Michael’s death she has been inundated with tributes and kind words from his friends, who knew him affectionately as “Stewarty”.

She said: “His friends and all the family have been really great and supportive. His funeral was really colourful.

“Everyone was in green and white because he was a big Celtic fan, so people were turning up in their strips.

“It was because of me that he supported Celtic, as I’m a fan too.”

Chrissie is now looking for help to fund a headstone for Michael, who died last month.

More than £300 has been raised by friends, family and other well-wishers.

She said: “Many people have already donated and I want to say a huge thank you to them.

“With the funeral costs, it’s just been a bit of a stretch to pay for a headstone as well.

“We don’t really have a target but we’d really like to raise £2,000 if possible, so we can buy a nice one with some Celtic designs.”

Donations can be made at gofundme.com/a-good-send-off-for-my-boy.