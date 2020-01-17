Dundee mum’s birthday ruined by break-in on eve of anniversary of son’s death

A heartbroken mum had her birthday ruined by burglars who broke into her house before stealing a car, a TV, an iPad and an iPhone.

Distraught Helen and John McDermott, 57, had their house ransacked in the city’s Bowbridge Place while they were both at home in the early hours of Monday this week.

The thieves broke in and stole the keys to their red Toyota Yaris before making off with the vehicle, a 40ins LG TV, a black iPad, a black iPhone in a pink case, cash, and a bank card.

Adding to their anguish was the fact the incident took place on the eve of the third anniversary of Helen’s son Craig’s death at the age of 39 following a battle with oesophageal cancer.

Mrs McDermott said: “It was my 65th birthday on Monday, so this was some present.

“And this is the third anniversary of my son passing.

“We have lived here since the houses were built 22 years ago and this is the first break-in there has been in the street. I just want others to beware.

“I am a light sleeper so it shows how professional they have been because we never heard a thing.

“It’s awful. They got away with money from my purse, my bank card, iPhone and took the car keys and stole that too.”

She said: “They could not have picked a worse week with my mum’s birthday on the Monday and Wednesday being the anniversary of my brother Craig’s death.

“They took a lot of things but it seemed to be in a short space of time and that’s also why we think there were two of them. I think one of my parents has stirred and they thought they had to get away quickly.”

One of the two suspects was described as 5ft 6ins, slim build with a white or cream coloured jacket and a black baseball cap.

Police have urged anyone with information on the break-in to contact them on 101.