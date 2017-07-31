A Dundee woman has described her struggle with a rare, debilitating condition, which she claims is “slowly destroying her life”.

Anita Kaur, 37, from Charleston, was diagnosed with idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) last year.

The neurological condition is defined by increased pressure around the brain without the presence of tumour or disease, meaning the exact cause is unknown.

Symptoms include seizures, mental problems and possible sight loss.

Now, the mother-of-two is asking for more support from NHS Tayside as her condition worsens, claiming it is affecting every aspect of her life, has caused the break-up of her marriage and is impacting on the wellbeing of her two young sons.

Anita said: “The disease causes there to be fluid and pressure on my brain. I suffer from what are called absences — so one minute I’m OK and the next I just go blank and totally lose my train of thought.

“I’ll be sitting just talking, then it’s like my train of thought just disappears.

“I go completely blank and just start speaking the biggest lot of rubbish ever. It is like I am in a fantasy world.

“I’ve been told I could go blind from the back of my eyes as it can affect the optical nerves.”

Anita has received lumbar punctures, which are used to drain fluid from the brain via the spinal column, as well as courses of medication.

However, as her condition has worsened, she recently required a week-long stay at Ninewells Hospital.

She said: “I had been collapsing but they didn’t know what the cause was, other than it being linked to the IIH.

“It was happening up to 20 times a day — I would be standing up, then going down again. This week I saw the consultant as I’ve been having more regular seizures.

“I feel like I’m not getting any answers and it’s been two years now — it’s like it’s slowly destroying my life. It’s so draining, upsetting and frustrating. I’ve changed. I’m just not the same person any more.”

Anita said the condition had been particularly stressful for her children Jonaide, seven, and Daniel, 13.

She said: “Daniel is the one this is affecting more. He is picking me up off the floor when I’m falling.

“It’s severely affecting them. Daniel is depressed about it and Jonaide doesn’t want to be left in the house with me.”

Anita said her marriage had also been affected by the illness and she has split up from her husband, although he is still regularly at the house for their children.

She added: “I’ve been waiting for answers since I got out of hospital two months ago, but now I won’t be seen again until March.

“It’s so hard, and I don’t really know what I’ll do. There’s no help in the community for me. I’m scared.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual patients. We would invite Mrs Kaur to contact our complaints and feedback team so that we can look into her concerns.”