Dundee mum whose son drowned in bath says being self-employed helps her cope with grief

A woman whose 11-month-old son tragically died, has explained how throwing herself into her business has helped to shape her future.

Demi-Lee Marr lost her son Karson in a bath time accident in April 2013.

Karson drowned at home in his bath seat.

Six years later, Demi-Lee, from Lochee, has launched her own business and is determined to show others that you can make it out the other end after something tragic happens.

She now runs her own beauty business Vain, in the Hilltown, and has also launched BVain, a self-tanning mousse, which is one of the official sponsors for the Miss Swimsuit UK competition.

Demi-Lee is also a model and mum to two-year-old Grayson-K.

She said: “I started beauty not long after Karson passed away and just built it up all the way.

“I opened up Vain as a salon, BVain is like a sister company. We sponsored the Miss Swimsuit UK.”

Speaking of what pushed her to get into beauty she said: “It was really random. I won £13,000 at the bingo the same year that Karson died. I totally believed it was like a gift from Karson at the time.”

Demi-Lee bought herself private beauty courses and started working from home and building up a clientele over the years.

She added: “It refocused me. It gave me something to look forward to and kept me on the right track. It has been slow building.

“I was offered a modelling contract from TMA Talent Management just last month. It’s exciting. I’m in the middle of creating a profile and building the basics.”

Demi-Lee, who opened Vain last July, said: “It’s amazing. I’ve got three girls who work in the salon. It’s such an amazing little team, everyone just fits together.

“I feel like I’m in a little bit of disbelief. The direction we are heading in is really positive. It’s exciting. I’m focusing on building a future for me and Grayson.

“I’m trying to show people no matter what happens to you, you can come out the other end of it and you can turn your life around from something that destroyed it.

“Every time I get challenged in life I totally try to kick its ass. When I get knocked down I stand up 10 times higher.”

Demi-Lee will be competing in the Miss Swimsuit UK competition and her heat will take place in Birmingham, on June 1, which would have been Karson’s seventh birthday.

Now Demi-Lee, who has had messages from other mums who have lost children, is trying to encourage women to follow their passions.

She said: “Come out of your comfort zone, embrace who you are, don’t let what has happened to you stop you from living your dream. Just try to be positive and look to the future instead of looking back.”

She says taking part in the swimsuit competition is very positive.

She added: “When you go down there and spend time with the other girls, it’s very much girl power, totally empowering each other to do your absolute best.

“It’s opened so many doors for me that I never thought possible. I’m doing it now to show people that it’s OK to be who you are.”

Looking to the future, Demi-Lee said she would one day like to work in nursing and be “there for other parents”.

But for now her focus is fully on her beauty business.