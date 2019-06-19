Dundee mum who won’t take house in Douglas ‘to be made homeless’

A single mum with three young children fears they are about to be thrown out on the streets.

Karen Cullen has received an eviction notice from solicitors acting for Hillcrest Housing Association telling her she has to be out of the flat in the Hilltown by the end of July.

The 32-year-old revealed she has been offered accommodation in Douglas, but turned it down because of drug issues in the area.

She said: “This could result in me and my three children being made homeless.

“I am sick with worry and don’t know what to do next.”

She added: “My kids are nine, six and three.

“I’ve been fighting for two years to get a permanent home for us but it seems no one wants to help me.

“I don’t know where to turn next. I am at my wits’ end.”

Karen also said she was extremely worried that if she remained without a roof over her family’s head, her children would be taken from her.

Karen said her troubles started two years ago when she was suffering with mental ill-health.

She said: “Up until then I had been working full-time but had to give up my job because of my health.”

After that she and her children ended up homeless before being given emergency accommodation.

Eventually Karen and her children were given a flat at the Hillcrest property on Reid Square.

During her time there Karen has been trying to get a council house. She said: “I was offered three properties but none of them were suitable.

“Two of the flats were in Douglas and I know that the buildings they are in are filled with addicts taking drugs in the close.

“I’m not prepared to take my children there.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

​“Surely I can be offered something better and not have to expose my children to seeing people using drugs on a daily basis?” Karen added:

“Because I have turned down three properties I have been told that the council has discharged me and it has no further obligation to find me a house.

“Since then I have had a meeting with a housing officer who basically said I should look for private rented accommodation.

“There’s no way I can afford that.

“Then on Friday I got a letter from Hillcrest.

“They told me I would be evicted on July 29.

“I don’t know what to do now. If I end up homeless again I could risk having my children taken from me because I’m not able to provide them with a home.

“However, if I have to become homeless for someone to give us a home then that’s what I’ll do.”

A Hillcrest spokesman said: “Hillcrest Housing Association runs the temporary accommodation facility at Reid Square on behalf of Dundee City Council for homeless families.

“Ms Cullen has resided here for some time and we understand that several offers of permanent housing have been made to her.

“We would encourage Ms Cullen to contact Dundee City Council to discuss her tenancy situation and regret we are not in a position to comment further on this particular issue.”

A council spokesman said: “We are speaking to the person concerned directly about their situation.”