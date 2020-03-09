Dundee mum who was unable to hold her newborn 18 months ago is gearing up to take part in London Marathon

A mum who was unable to leave her bed or hold her newborn just 18 months ago due to a life-threatening condition has defied the odds and is gearing up to take part in the London Marathon.

Laura Penman, 31, from Menzieshill, was 35 weeks pregnant with her son Jack, when she began feeling unwell in November 2018 and had to be admitted to hospital.

Jack, now 15 months, was born perfectly healthy by cesarean section on November 29, however Laura developed further complications.

She said: “I was 35 weeks pregnant and I just began feeling unwell. I just felt quite sick and had an unbelievable headache, I can’t explain the pain of it. I phoned triage, they told me to come in urgently.”

Doctors believed that Laura was displaying symptoms of pre-eclampsia.

She added: “My blood pressure was sky-high. I was quite sick. They said my son would have to get delivered straight away.”

After Jack was born Laura developed severe kidney failure and Hellp Syndrome, a life-threatening pregnancy complication with a 30% mortality rate which involves the red blood cells breaking down.

Laura was in the high dependency unit for several days while on medication to help stabilise her and she was released a week after Jack’s birth.

She said: “I wasn’t really able to hold Jack myself. The midwives were really good at encouraging skin to skin. I wasn’t able to feed him for a good few days.”

Laura said it took about four weeks before she began feeling like herself again, although the psychological problems took longer to recover from and she was forced to seek support from the charity Action on Pre-Eclampsia online.

Now Laura, along with husband John will take on the marathon in April to raise vital cash for the organisation.

She said: “It’s such a small charity, we know that the money is going to make such a massive difference.

“I wanted to raise awareness because I didn’t feel like I got any information about pre-eclampsia during my pregnancy.”

The marathon will be a family affair for Laura and John as her sister Laura Mackenzie will also be taking part.

Laura, 35, from Douglas will run the marathon for Macmilllan Cancer Research after her mum Christine, 55, passed away from lung cancer in September 2018.

Laura said: “She developed cancer in May 2018 and it was really quite advanced, we lost her in September – it was really fast. Me, my brother, my dad moved into the hospital, all the nurses there were fantastic.”

Laura used to watch the marathon on the TV with her mum, so it will have additional poignancy for her.

She said: “I was lucky enough to get a place for Macmillan. I just think it’s amazing that the three of us will be doing it together.

“When she was much younger she was very much into running herself. I know she was in the Hawkhill Harriers, she ran with Liz McColgan.”

Laura has a target of £2,500 which she hopes will help a few people.

She added: “This marathon will be a very emotional affair by the time we get across the finish. I think it will be one of those life experiences you will never ever forget.”

To help support Laura and John you can search for Laura Penman on justgiving.com and you can find Laura’s fundraising page for Macmillan on uk.virginmoneygiving.com