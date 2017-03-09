Dundee mum-of-two swaps caring for career as mechanic

A mum-of-two is determined to embark on a career in vehicle maintenance — a traditionally male-dominated occupation.

Samantha Lamprecht enrolled on the vehicle engineering programme at the Dundee & Angus College Kingsway Campus where she is currently gearing up for a work placement in a city garage.

Before starting college, Samantha was involved in the care sector, working with the elderly in both Dundee and Perth. Now, however, the Dundee woman is aiming for an apprenticeship as a mechanic.

“It was actually when I was learning to drive that I really developed an interest in the mechanical side of things,” Samantha said.

“Now I’m determined to make a career out of vehicle maintenance.”