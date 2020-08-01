Dundee mum to launch petition for CCTV cameras at city cemeteries

A Dundee mum is launching a petition to urge Dundee City Council to take action to deter vandals from desecrating graves.

Karen Longmuir, 52, said she was determined to persuade the council to install CCTV cameras across all city cemeteries after yet another grave was desecrated at Birkhill Cemetery this week.

Karen whose son, Dale, is buried at Birkhill, said: “What is happening is absolutely disgusting and the council don’t appear to want to do anything about it.”

Karen spoke out after Jane Hunt, from Kirkton, was left angry and upset after she discovered vandals had splattered paint on her dad Robert’s grave on Wednesday night.

She told the Tele this incident was “the last straw” and said she had since received dozens of messages of support.

Karen added: “My next step is to begin a petition to try to force the council to see how much support there is for CCTV cameras at this cemetery and others.

“I have heard from people who have loved ones buried at other cemeteries in Dundee. I think it would be a good idea or the council to consider installing CCTV at all city cemeteries.”

Lesley Nicoll whose son, Lee, is buried in Birkhill, has reported vandalism and theft of the grave on previous occasions.

All three women have joined forces to try and force the council to act.

Karen said: “My son Dale’s grave has been targeted before. Dale was killed in a motorbike accident in 2008 and on three occasions a small motorbike memorial I had at his grave stone has been stolen.

“It is not acceptable that people should have to keep finding damage and vandalism at the graves of their loved ones.

“I have asked the council on numerous occasions in the past why they can’t install CCTV cameras to try to stop this and to catch whoever is causing the damage.

“So far I have not had a satisfactory response.”

Councillor Anne Rendall, Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services convener, said: “When the petition is submitted, we will look into the issues that have been raised and respond to the petition in due course.”