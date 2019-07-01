Dundee mum to complete Kiltwalk to raise funds for Changing Places campaign

A determined mum is to take part in the Dundee Kiltwalk to boost a city charity’s funds.

Emma Pauley wants to raise cash to help families with disabled members after her six-year-old daughter Millie was diagnosed with a rare illness called TUBA 1a.

She said: “Millie’s TUBA 1a diagnosis is very, very rare and the very fact that she is here and alive is nothing short of a miracle.

“I will be taking part in the walk to raise money for PAMIS (Promoting a More Inclusive Society) who have been instrumental in ensuring that all people have toilets they can access.

“Their work for the Changing Places campaign means families don’t have to lay their disabled family members on dirty toilet floors to change a pad.”

Millie’s illness has left her with a range of brain malformations including microcephaly, which results in a smaller sized head.

Emma added: “She has hyper mobility, hypotonia, a bilateral squint, scoliosis and daily seizures. She doesn’t communicate much with words, but her infectious smile and hearty giggle lets you know when she is happy.

“She takes your hand and leads you to the things she wants and huffs and puffs when she is sad.

“Essentially she is a two-year-old in the body of a six-year-old.

“As a parent, it’s been a steep learning curve for me and I have had to learn many new languages.

“I‘ve become a master of reading body language, interpreting eyebrow lifts and excited hand gestures. I have learned sign language and taught it.

“Millie has taught me to re-examine what is important in life. Her love of life is infectious.

“She takes the rough with the smooth and she doesn’t let this stop her from living her best life.”

Emma, from Dunfermline, added: “PAMIS have done some wonderful work helping Scotland become a more inclusive society. I want to raise as much as I can.”