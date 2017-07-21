A Dundee woman has spoken about the emergency brain surgery that saved her son’s life.

Doctors were stumped when Jackson Edwards, 15, from Coldside, started to have trouble breathing while he was asleep.

After several tests, which came back as inconclusive, he was given an MRI scan and then underwent emergency brain surgery after being diagnosed with Chiari malformation.

The condition occurs when the lower part of the brain pushes down into the spinal canal.

In Jackson’s case it was because his brain was growing at a faster rate than his skull.

Doctors said that, without surgery, the Kingspark School pupil would require medical equipment to help him breathe for the rest of his life.

Even with surgery, he could potentially end up in a similar situation.

Jackson’s mum Leigh, 39, who works as an administrator, told the Tele she believed the procedure helped to save his life, as he could have been left brain dead.

She said: “He was having problems breathing when he was sleeping.

“He was breathing in fine but he wasn’t able to breath out so he was holding each breath in for more than 30 seconds.

“The oxygen supply to his brain was being cut off.

“The options were that he could be put on a nebuliser and a monitor for the rest of his life and end up in a vegetative state, or have the surgery.

“There was also the chance that he could have ended up like that even after the surgery.

“It was so scary — Jackson was in surgery for four hours. It was harrowing.

“Just being there when your child is having an operation like that is terrifying. You try to put on a brave face but it was one of the worst experiences of my life.”

Thanks to the “amazing” team of doctors, nurses and staff at the children’s hospital at Ninewells, Jackson has made a full recovery.

Leigh said: “Consultant neurosurgeon Mr Eric Ballantyne was absolutely wonderful — he couldn’t have been any more helpful.

“The surgery wasn’t something that was generally done at Ninewells — usually you would need to go through to Edinburgh.

“I was going through a really hard time but they were brilliant.

“They were there for me and they were there for Jackson. He would have died if it wasn’t for them.”

Now, Leigh is set to fundraise for the ward, after having her name drawn out of the ballot to walk across the new Queensferry Crossing over the Forth.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to do something to thank them.

“I don’t think people know just how much they do.

“It would be great to be able to help them fund something — maybe renovating the children’s play area.

“We were going through a rough time but when you see the other kids in there – some of them are terminally ill.

“I think that the play room could do with a bit more stuff – the staff there are brilliant though.

“It isn’t just doctors and nurses, they also have nursery workers too.

“Everyone is brilliant while you are there.”

Leigh said a fitting donation inspired by Jackson, who also has autism and Down’s syndrome, would be donating money towards helping kids with autism who are on the ward.

She said: “It is hard enough for any kid but it can be much worse for an autistic child.

“They are doing everything they can in there but I think that there could be more for autistic children and other kids with issues like that.

“I am happy to do anything that I can to help them out.”

Leigh has set up a fundraising page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leigh-edwards.