Dundee mum thanks ‘amazing city’ for tracing her young missing daughter

A Dundee mum has thanked the public for their help in tracing her 12-year-old daughter, who went missing last night.

Thia Marshall went missing around 8pm last night and her mum Lisa-Angela Marshall said today she has no idea where her daughter was.

However, she posted today to say Thia, from Ardler, had been traced.

Lisa said: “I want to personally thank every single person that I spoke to this morning while we were out looking for Thia Marshall.

“Every single person took time out of their day to keep their eyes peeled for her and to express their concern.

“It truly is an amazing city we have! So If I accosted you this morning like a crazy lady -window cleaners, gardeners, dog walkers, shope owners, mothers, fathers, grannies, brothers, sisters…THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart.”