Dundee Mum ‘terrified’ by man coming to her door demanding drugs

A mum was left “terrified” after a man came to her door in the middle of the night demanding drugs.

Pamela Heenan was woken at around 1am on Friday after an unknown man gained access to her block on St Nicholas Place, St Mary’s.

The man began shouting through the letterbox demanding Class As and morphine.

Speaking today, Pamela, 33, said she was still shaken by the incident. The mum-of-two said she was relieved her two daughters weren’t woken amid the commotion.

She added: “It must have started around 1am. The guy was in the block shouting a female’s name and he started asking for ‘speed, smack and morphine’.

“I could hear in his voice he was getting agitated. People were saying I should have called the police but I was panicking.”

She added: “There is a secure entry door so it is unclear how he got in at that time of night.

“There was a similar incident around a year ago, but I was terrified by this incident. The guy looked to be in his mid-30s.” She added: “I contacted my neighbour on the ground floor next day, but she hadn’t heard anything.”

The incident comes just a matter of days after police carried out drug raids in nearby St Mungo Terrace. Several officers were in the area for a number of hours before evidence bags were taken from a property.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a drugs warrant had been executed in the area last Wednesday morning. Pamela confirmed she was also aware of the police activity in recent days.

She added: “I saw lots of police cars and vans with dogs on St Mungo Terrace. The police are forever around the St Mary’s area.

“I’ve been here since 2014 and it is getting worse.”

She added: “I called the housing department a month back as there was a needle lying in the middle of the street.”