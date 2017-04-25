As she cradled her much longed-for baby son hours after he was born, the new mum felt all the usual excitement and pride.

However, as she told the Tele, she had a niggling feeling that something was not quite as it should be.

The Dundee mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “I couldn’t put my finger on it but something was different from the time I held my first child four years previously.”

Little did she know then that she was showing the first symptoms of postnatal depression (PND).

Nor did she have any idea that almost a year to the day later, she would attempt to murder her child.

Five years on from that awful moment, the woman has decided to tell her harrowing story in a bid to raise awareness about the “horror” of PND, which led to her trying to smother her own child as he lay helpless in his cot.

She said: “If by telling my story I can highlight the horror that is postnatal depression and prevent at least one other new mum going through the nightmare that I lived, then it will have been worth it.

“To my dying day I will never, ever recover from what I did, knowing that I tried to harm my own baby.

“I had been begging for help, crying out for someone to listen to me. No one did and I nearly killed my own child as a result.”

The woman, who is 38, now has only minimal contact with her children. She explained that she had been told that she would never be able to have a family. When she later became pregnant with her first child, she was absolutely delighted.

And when a second pregnancy came along four years later she couldn’t believe her luck.

However, although her first birth went smoothly, things were not as straightforward the second time around. She eventually delivered a baby boy by caesarean section while under a general anaesthetic.

She said: “Because of the circumstances of the birth my baby was taken away and I didn’t get to see him until six hours later.”

A week later, the woman and her child were sent home but she still felt something was very wrong.

She said: “I didn’t feel I had the bond I should have had with my son. I was permanently exhausted and struggling to look after my children.

“Every time I tried to explain how I was feeling I was told it was normal and that I had the ‘baby blues’.”

Things came to a head a year later — three days after her son’s first birthday — when she says she finally cracked. She said: “I have very little recollection of the events of that day but I remember looking at my little boy and being aware he wasn’t moving. I gave him a little shake but there was no response at all.”

She said that in a panic she phoned for help and “everything went crazy”.

“A family member appeared at my house and carried out CPR to resuscitate my baby. I was later told he had stopped breathing,” she added.

The little boy was rushed to hospital and fortunately survived. After that the woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

She spent eight weeks on remand in prison but eventually the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Although criminal proceedings ended, she said she would never recover from what she did that day.

She said: “I can’t believe what I did, although I know it’s true. I’d like to think one day I would get a chance to explain to my son what happened.”

Several charities offer advice and help to mothers dealing with perinatal depression, including postnatal depression.

n The PANDAS Foundation operates a helpline on 0843 2898401, which is available from 9am-8pm every day.

If you need help urgently, call the emergency services on 999.

If you feel depressed, suicidal, or just need someone to talk to, volunteers at The Samaritans are on hand to offer help 24-hours-a-day.

Contact them by calling 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org.