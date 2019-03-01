Dundee mum spends night driving round city streets in desperate search for missing son, 14

A Dundee mum has made a desperate plea for her 14-year-old son to get in touch.

Cheryl Johnston 30, a social care worker from Whitfield, says she does not know the whereabouts of her son Dane.

She said: “He came home from school and then went out again at around 5pm.

“I last had contact with Dane at 6pm but have heard nothing since. I spent the night driving round the streets of Dundee and Monifieth, where he goes to school, searching for him but there was no sign at all.

“I am absolutely desperate. When I call his phone number whoever answers it hangs up.

“I really hope it is Dane who is answering and just hanging up on me because he’s scared. I just want him to get in touch and let me know e is alright.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We would appeal to anyone who sees Dane to contact police on 101.”