A mother-and-son team are “raring to go” ahead of Dundee’s Kiltwalk this month.

Debbie Gordon, 35, and son Cameron, eight, from Maryfield, will be looking to raise money for the National Autistic Society Dundee and Angus branch.

Cameron, who was diagnosed as autistic at the age of four, has hugely benefited from the work carried out by the group.

The organisation — which has a hub operating out of the Dundee North West Community Sports Club — has helped the Gordon family understand more about the autistic condition through family fun days, one-to-one help and group sessions.

Debbie said she was “delighted” the Kiltwalk was coming to Dundee and knew straightaway they wanted to help raise funds to support the organisation.

She added: “When Cameron was diagnosed four years ago, we kind of felt we were just left to deal with it.

“We found the National Autistic Society and they helped us to understand more about the condition.

“Cameron has hugely benefited from the work carried out at the branch.

“As soon as we knew the Kiltwalk was coming to Dundee, we knew we wanted to get involved.

“Myself and Cameron decided we wanted to give something back to thank the organisation which provides trips and events for children with autism.

“The Kiltwalk gives people an opportunity who can’t run or cycle to raise money for charitable causes. We’ve already raised £175 online and £80 via work colleagues which has been excellent — the target was £200 but we’ll hopefully raise a bit more cash.”

Debbie, a clerk at Dundee Sheriff Court, will be taking park in the six-mile “Wee Wander” leg.

She said Cameron, a pupil at Clepington Primary, may even wear a kilt for the occasion, adding: “We have been going out for regular walks along the Kingsway to get some preparation in for next Sunday.

“Cameron loves going for walks and there is a possibility he may wear a kilt on the day. The autistic branch operates solely on donations so the money we raise could go a long way to allowing another family to enjoy all the wonderful support we have received.

“We are really looking forward to the event regardless of what the elements throw at us.”

There are three different walks to choose from: six miles, 11 miles and 25 miles. All the walks finish at the Kiltwalk Village at Blue Seaway Playground, Monifieth Beach.