Dundee mum separated from toddler sons during Covid-19 pandemic ‘terrified they will forget her’

The sister of a Dundee teenager who lost his life to drugs is now facing her own nightmare due to coronavirus.

Danii-Leigh McCarroll, 20, has been separated from her two little boys since January and she doesn’t now know when she will see them again.

She said: “The pandemic means that I can’t even visit them and I’m terrified they will forget who I am.

”They are only two and three-years-old and it will be so easy for them to not remember me if we are separated for much longer.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

While lockdown has forced many relatives across the country to become ‘nuclear families’, for families separated already, it brings different problems.

Danii-Leigh spoke to the Tele to highlight the effect coronavirus was having on her and to raise awareness of the issue.

She said: “This is surely really impairing the family dynamics of many families at the moment because I can guarantee there are many others in this situation that I am in. ”

Danii-Leigh explained that while she coped initially with her brother’s death, a few months later she fell apart.

Reece Smith, 17, was found dead in a flat in Elder’s Court last May, a victim of drugs.

“My brother and I had been really close and his birthday brought hoe to me the awfulness of what had happened, ” explained Danii-Leigh.

“I reacted very badly and became very unwell mentally.

“In January, I reached a mutual agreement with my social workers that, to give me the time I needed to recover, my two boys should go into foster care on a temporary basis.”

Danii-Leigh said: “I was happy with this arrangement and everything was going well and I was beginning to recover.”

She last saw her boys at the beginning of March and believed she would be reunited with her young family soon.

Describing the situation as “desperate” Danni-Leigh said contact through video calls was not an ideal option, given the boys’ ages, she explained.

She said: “They would sit for a couple of minutes, say hi, and then go off.

”They are way too young to take part in a call like that and understand what’s happening..”

Danii-Leigh said her one consolation was that her boys were at least together in a foster care home in Dundee.

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: