News / Dundee Dundee mum says Tesco won't deliver to autistic son over 'gated community' claims By James Simpson September 2, 2021, 10:38 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 1:04 pm Varie Parker with son Henry. A Dundee woman has criticised Tesco after claims the retailer has refused to deliver goods to the block of flats where her autistic son stays. Varie Parker says she has been told by the supermarket it will not deliver to Henry's Fintry home because he lives in a "gated community". That is despite other firms reportedly offering a delivery service to the site – which Varie says is like any normal block of flats.