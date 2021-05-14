Less than a year ago Fiona Maloney was a fit, active mum of two girls looking forward to celebrating her 40th birthday.

Now a devastating brain disorder has robbed Fiona of her speech and most of her mobility, leaving the Dundee mum in constant excruciating pain.

Fiona, who lives in Douglas, is heartbroken that she can no longer carry out her dreams for the future she had planned with her husband Steven, 41 and daughters, Imogen, 12 and Skye, 11.

Worst of of all, Fiona says the condition has robbed her of the ability to be a proper mum to her girls.

Speech loss

Fiona now uses an app on her phone to communicate.

In a heart-wrenching message Fiona said her dreams for the future are now unthinkable.

She said: “Well I had lots of dreams but they don’t look like they’re manageable.

“I feel so guilty I can’t do or give my kids the life they deserve and a mum they deserve.

“I just wish I could give them more. As a mum I feel guilty and partly a failure.”

Last June, despite having no symptoms, Fiona tested positive for Covid-19. When she gradually began to feel unwell doctors told her it was due to the virus.

When her face began to droop however, it was clear something else was wrong and she was tested for a stroke but that was clear.

By the time of her 40th birthday in September Fiona was struggling to walk and in constant pain.

Further tests followed and last December Fiona was diagnosed with the little known condition Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

What is Functional Neurological Disorder?

FND is a medical condition which causes a problem with the functioning of the nervous system and how the brain and body sends and receives signals.

It behaves in a similar way to multiple sclerosis or the aftermath of a stroke.

Fiona can no longer speak, one side of her face droops, she can only walk a few steps on crutches and mostly needs to use a wheelchair.

She is in constant pain and has also started to have daily seizures.

Currently there is no cure for the condition and in Fiona’s case it has progressed rapidly. She is currently trying to find ways to manage the pain and is working with doctors to try to find a way to get her brain to make her legs and arms work.

She is also having physiotherapy and working with a speech and language team to try to regain some level of speech.

Sport lover

Fiona is a lover of all sports and until she became ill was a footballer and a gymnastics coach. She has also had to give up her full time job as a customer services manager at the Tesco call centre in Dundee.

Fiona said: “I would love to get back to work but with no voice and daily seizures this proves difficult.

“With no money coming in then the rest of my dreams seem unthinkable.”

Before she became ill the family were desperate to move home, however Fiona does not think this will be possible now that she is unable to work.

She said: “I find some days leaving my bedroom difficult because the thought of the stairs proves too much.

“Moving house now is more important than ever for my health and rehabilitation but it is a vicious circle as no wage coming in it’s harder to get a mortgage.”

Holiday plans

The family used to love going on holiday and had dreamt of taking the girls to Disneyland.

“A holiday as a family is the one thing keeping me going,” she said.

“Anyone that knows us knows we worked for our family holidays.

“Our next trip we had planned in our heads was another motorhome holiday but this again looks unlikely to ever happen.”

Family carers

As a football coach with Dundee United Sports Club, husband Steven shares Fiona’s love of being active.

But Fiona said she feels her life has “completely stopped”.

“Even getting out for a simple walk in my wheelchair is the highlight of my week,” she added.

“My two girls care for me on a daily basis and although their lives have changed they don’t let me see it bothers them.

“As long as we are together and they have me at home they’re happy.

“This disorder has changed me and has taken the life we used to live as a family away. One day hopefully they have more information on this disorder and people don’t need to go through what we are.”

Raising awareness

Steven said that it has been heartbreaking to see his wife struggle.

Now he wants to raise awareness of FND.

“It’s pretty horrendous really,” he said.

“Right now we have no idea what the future holds for Fiona and we are just pulling together and getting on with it.

“At the moment all our plans are on hold. Fiona is also struggling with her mental health as she has to spend so many days upstairs in bed away from the rest of the family.

“When we told wider family members what it was they all admitted they didn’t know what it was.

“We hope that by going public we can help shed a light on this dreadful condition and make others more aware.”

Home adaptions

After a stay at Ninewells Hospital, Fiona returned home this week.

But given her deteriorating condition, a number of adaptions are needed, including a walk in shower, downstairs toilet, mobility bed and chair and an electric wheelchair.

Steven and other family members have begun a Justgiving page to try to raise enough money to renovate their home.

They set an initial target of £4,000, which they said would be a crucial contribution towards the £10,000 of the estimated cost.

However, within only a few days almost £9,500 was raised.

Steven said: “Everyone has been so generous it has been amazing.

“So many people have offered to help and we have even had tradesmen offering their services for nothing.

“We have now begun renovations to the house to make it more suited to Fiona’s needs and to make life a little better for her.

“We really are so very grateful to everyone.”

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/supportfundforfiona