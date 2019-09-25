Dundee mum Sarah finds treasure trove of hidden artwork under old wallpaper

Like a lot of homeowners, Sarah Graham had been putting off decorating her flat for a while.

But now she’s started, she can’t stop – after unearthing a treasure trove of hidden paintings beneath the old wallpaper.

Mum to 13-year-old India and eight-year-old Marley, Sarah, 34, has lived in the flat in Stobswell for three years but only made the discovery on Thursday.

© DC Thomson

While stripping the walls in the hallway and two of the bedrooms, she found nine paintings by a mystery artist.

She said: “The decorating’s just needed done for so long. The living room has been done and we never found any paintings in there.

“But there were two in the hall, five in one bedroom and two in one bedroom. I just thought ‘oh my god wow, this is amazing’.

“Somebody’s obviously put a lot of effort into them, but they are not signed.

“I don’t know if they are somebody’s memories, it’s quite interesting.”

The nine paintings all depict a number of different scenes, including planes dropping bombs, island landscapes, a cowboy and wagon, a castle on a rock in the middle of the sea with a bright rainbow overhead and a large boat in the ocean with a plane flying above.

© DC Thomson

Sarah, who lives in Morgan Place, said: “I wonder if this is from somebody’s travels, this is just so interesting. It’s like somebody has travelled about and come home and painted their memories on the wall. I hate that I have to cover them up.

“I want to know who did them. It’s like the Banksy of Dundee.”

© DC Thomson

Sarah said the flat was bought by her parents three years ago.

She said she would now speak to them to try to track down the previous owners in an effort to find the artist.

Sarah added the paintings have survived a steamer and layers upon layers of wallpaper.

© DC Thomson

“They seem quite sturdy,” she said.

“It looks like oil painting to me it’s certainly not just like paint.

“I would love to know who did them. I just didn’t want to cover them up without somebody knowing.

“I’m going to ask the neighbours if they’ve got anything on their walls. It’s just really endearing and cool.”

© DC Thomson

Sarah will start stripping her daughter’s bedroom walls next and thinks there will be more hidden underneath the wallpaper.

“It’s quite exciting, as you’re taking the paper off, you uncover a wee bit of colour and you wonder what this one’s going to be.”