Dundee mum packs up belongings and sells home to travel the world with partner and kids

A Dundee mum-of-two has said she has “no regrets” about packing up her life in Scotland and taking her family on a trip round the world.
Gillian McRobbie’s passion for travelling was kick-started by a four month trip around Europe after finishing school, and she always knew that this was something she would want to do with her children one day.
And the perfect opportunity to up sticks arose last year when the former Army medic and her husband, Andy, felt that his job as a close protection officer meant he was missing out on family life.
View this post on Instagram
Smile for the camera girls…..never mind then 🙄 haha. . . 1 last Mayan ruin adventure before we leave. Thank God there was a beautiful beach here to take a dip because it.was.HOT!!!….and the girls made sure we knew it! 🙈🙉 . . I think we're finally perfecting our distraction techniques to minimise possible meltdowns. We broke our record playing 'Spot the Iguana' (56 if anyone's interested) and we even named every single one 😂
So the pair decided to leave their jobs, sell their house and take their two daughters, Isla, 6, and Madeleine, 2, on the trip of a lifetime.
Speaking to the Tele, Gillian said: “His job requires him to be away from home regularly and he wasn’t seeing the kids growing up. We just didn’t want him to miss out.”
View this post on Instagram
My little ghost town explorers in their element and loving life 😍
The family, who live in Kellas, kicked off their travels in Iceland before coming back and doing two house sits while Andy worked abroad.
View this post on Instagram
#tbt A rare photo of all of us 😍 #familyselfie
Then they made a fleeting visit to Portugal before taking a road trip around Croatia, Bosnia and Montenegro – all whilst homeschooling the girls on the go.
View this post on Instagram
I think I was born with the travel bug! . . My first big trip was round Europe when I was just 19 and I've travelled ever since. Back in the day i was all about the hostel life, meeting new people from all over the world (some I still keep in touch with now!) It was all pub crawls, sleeping on bus station floors or 50 man dorms and eating the cheapest of the cheap (or going without) just so I could afford to river raft, get to the next country or have enough money for yet another pub crawl! 🍻 . . I'm so glad I done it all back then because I definitely couldn't handle that now 😂 I have some amazing memories of my travels back when I was Gillian and not 'mummy'. I'm now older, slightly wiser and have new 'laughter lines' (wrinkles 🙈) appearing daily…things have changed a LOT! . . Nowadays the BEST thing and the main reason we will be travelling for the next year is this photo!! 😍 Quality family time…Andy has sacrificed so much precious time away from his family while I kept everything running (kinda) smoothly at home so we can make this happen, he's making the most of every minute with his girls and it's moments like this that makes it all worth it 😍 (even if they are a bit moody, grumpy and just completely mental at times 🙈) #daddydaughtertime
But the travelling didn’t stop there – since the start of the year the family has also visited the US, Costa Rica and Guatemala, amongst other destinations.
And their time in America was pretty unforgettable as the pair decided to get hitched in Las Vegas, with their whole family flying out to join them for the celebrations.
The couple had previously taken Isla travelling around south-east Asia when she was two years old and knew that it was something they’d definitely do again.
Gillian said she was certain that it was one of the best decisions they had ever made.
View this post on Instagram
How amazing is this! So much fun exploring the eerie Nelson Ghost Town today 👌
She said: “This has done wonders for the girls’ confidence. Isla would speak to anybody; she could get up from a restaurant table and ask for the Wi-Fi code when she was two years old.
“It has been amazing for her development, it has shaped who she is today and made her the curious and adventurous person that she is now.
View this post on Instagram
Baba is better, the sun is out, this amazing volcano is on our doorstep, we've just planned a week of exciting things to do and Andy will have his visa in a week!!! 🌴👙🌋 . . Pura Vida as they say here in Costa Rica ✌😍. Life is good
“She could swim the length of a pool before the age of three, can make friends so easily and is just so knowledgeable.
“When we were in Guatemala, Isla attended school for a couple of weeks. We took Spanish lessons and she had actually picked up the language within two days.
“Being shown different cultures, food and religions has been so fundamental to hers and Maddie’s development.
View this post on Instagram
We've decided that Christmas just doesn't feel 'Christmasy' without cold weather, dark nights and cosied up in front of the telly full of food but It's been a Christmas day like no other. Artisan markets, street food, walking these beautiful streets, fireworks and McDonald's 😂 . . What a place 😍
“It has really opened their eyes up to what’s out there. She knows there’s people living in poverty and that life can be hard for some people.
“People always say that kids need structure, routine and familiarity – they don’t. Their growth has been massively helped as a result of this travelling.”
The family have now returned from their trip and have bought a camper van to travel around Scotland, before they move to Catterick in September when Andy rejoins the Army.
View this post on Instagram
This photo just sums up the pace of life here in San Pedro La Laguna…abandoned tuk tuk and random street dog just taking it easy inside it 😂❤
“We’re just going to wing it these next few weeks. We love seeing new things, and so do the girls, so we’re excited to get out in the van and see some of our home country,” Gillian said.
“We’re always thinking of the next holiday. I’ve set my sights on Morocco and Jordan and I want the girls to experience that, but Dundee will always be home for us.”