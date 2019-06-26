Dundee mum packs up belongings and sells home to travel the world with partner and kids

A Dundee mum-of-two has said she has “no regrets” about packing up her life in Scotland and taking her family on a trip round the world.

Gillian McRobbie’s passion for travelling was kick-started by a four month trip around Europe after finishing school, and she always knew that this was something she would want to do with her children one day.

And the perfect opportunity to up sticks arose last year when the former Army medic and her husband, Andy, felt that his job as a close protection officer meant he was missing out on family life.

So the pair decided to leave their jobs, sell their house and take their two daughters, Isla, 6, and Madeleine, 2, on the trip of a lifetime.

Speaking to the Tele, Gillian said: “His job requires him to be away from home regularly and he wasn’t seeing the kids growing up. We just didn’t want him to miss out.”

The family, who live in Kellas, kicked off their travels in Iceland before coming back and doing two house sits while Andy worked abroad.

Then they made a fleeting visit to Portugal before taking a road trip around Croatia, Bosnia and Montenegro – all whilst homeschooling the girls on the go.

But the travelling didn’t stop there – since the start of the year the family has also visited the US, Costa Rica and Guatemala, amongst other destinations.

And their time in America was pretty unforgettable as the pair decided to get hitched in Las Vegas, with their whole family flying out to join them for the celebrations.

The couple had previously taken Isla travelling around south-east Asia when she was two years old and knew that it was something they’d definitely do again.

Gillian said she was certain that it was one of the best decisions they had ever made.

She said: “This has done wonders for the girls’ confidence. Isla would speak to anybody; she could get up from a restaurant table and ask for the Wi-Fi code when she was two years old.

“It has been amazing for her development, it has shaped who she is today and made her the curious and adventurous person that she is now.

“She could swim the length of a pool before the age of three, can make friends so easily and is just so knowledgeable.

“When we were in Guatemala, Isla attended school for a couple of weeks. We took Spanish lessons and she had actually picked up the language within two days.

“Being shown different cultures, food and religions has been so fundamental to hers and Maddie’s development.

“It has really opened their eyes up to what’s out there. She knows there’s people living in poverty and that life can be hard for some people.

“People always say that kids need structure, routine and familiarity – they don’t. Their growth has been massively helped as a result of this travelling.”

The family have now returned from their trip and have bought a camper van to travel around Scotland, before they move to Catterick in September when Andy rejoins the Army.

“We’re just going to wing it these next few weeks. We love seeing new things, and so do the girls, so we’re excited to get out in the van and see some of our home country,” Gillian said.

“We’re always thinking of the next holiday. I’ve set my sights on Morocco and Jordan and I want the girls to experience that, but Dundee will always be home for us.”