Dundee mum of tragic 11-year-old girl killed by two Rottweilers insists reform is needed

A Dundee mother whose daughter was brutally killed by two Rottweilers has insisted an overhaul on dangerous dog legislation is needed “sooner than soon”.

Veronica Lynch, whose daughter Kellie was killed and decapitated by the two animals in 1989 at the age of 11, was reacting to the latest Scottish Government committee which called for immediate change.

MSPs on the Public Audit and Post-legislative Scrutiny Committee made their plea yesterday as its review of the 2010 Control of Dogs Act came to a close.

The committee heard from victims and witnesses of dog attacks, concluding with the view that there is an unacceptable number of attacks in Scotland.

In response, it called on the Scottish Government to undertake a comprehensive review of all dog control laws.

Veronica, from Ballumbie, said: “Every day that stricter controls haven’t been introduced puts children’s lives at risk – our kids deserve better.

“Change is long overdue, it should have happened a long time ago. Lots of lives could have been saved and physical and mental injuries could have been avoided.”

Veronica thinks laws should be changed to require all dogs to be kept on leads in public places, except in dog areas at parks, and that powerful dogs are made to wear a muzzle.

She added: “All dogs are potentially dangerous. Even if they are not aggressive, they are unpredictable.

“Every dog has the capability to bite and if they’re big dogs, once they’re locked on, it’s very difficult to get them off.

“We had dogs so I understand the love someone can feel for a dog, but at the end of the day they are animals and people come first.”

Committee convener Jenny Marra MSP said: “Dog law in Scotland is not fit for purpose.

“There are still far too many dog attacks on children and little enforcement or understanding of the current laws that might prevent these attacks.

“It has become clear that current dog control law doesn’t work.”