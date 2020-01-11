Dundee mum-of-four waiting four years to be rehomed from house where she was abused

A mum-of-four has been battling to escape the cramped and overcrowded home she once shared with an abusive ex-partner.

Samantha Brand, 32, and her four kids all live together in a small, two-bed council flat on Helmsdale Avenue, Kirkton.

They have been waiting for a new house from Dundee City Council for four years with three or four bedrooms to suit Samantha’s three sons aged 12, four and two and her one-year-old daughter.

© DC Thomson

Samantha said she was offered two houses in Kirkton within the first year of applying, however both were near her ex partner, who has served a prison sentence for domestically abusing her.

She said: “I’m still in the same house that I was domestically abused in.

“He kicked my door in, beat me up, tried to put a van though my window – there’s no forgetting what happened in this house.

“It’s not good for my mental health to still be living, I want away from it and away from him.”

Samantha said her eldest son has been affected by what happened in the house and no longer goes outside.

She said: “It’s affected my son’s education living here and my youngest has sleep deprivation.

“She was admitted to hospital with lack of oxygen on Christmas Eve.

Samantha said: “It’s an absolute shambles, a joke – a nightmare.

“I share a room with my one-year-old and the boys are all in the same room.

“There’s my 12-year-old’s bed, a toddler bed for my four-year-old and another toddler bed for my two year old.

© DC Thomson

“They’re crammed in there like sardines.”

Samantha believes other people have been offered homes quicker than her but says when ever she contacts the council, they tell her there are no homes available.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We would advise any tenant to discuss issues directly with their local housing office.”