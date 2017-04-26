A Dundee woman has made it to the final of a competition to find the UK’s best nail technician — while battling breast cancer.

Jennifer Valentine, 30, was diagnosed last September.

Despite that, the mum-of-one has carried on working from her Claverhouse home when well enough to do so.

She now wants to warn other young women to go to their doctor immediately if they find a lump on their breast.

Jennifer, who lives with partner Ryan Sturrock, 36, and son Jamie Sturrock, 4, said: “I’ve been receiving treatment since September. I had my final chemotherapy session last Wednesday.

“I’ll have radiotherapy until June and then I’ll have the all-clear.”

She added: “I discovered a lump on my breast last summer but I didn’t get it checked out straight away. I must have waited about two months.

“I was referred to Ninewells but the consultant didn’t think at that time it was anything to worry about.

“But then the scan came back and they found two tumours in my breasts.

“I had reconstruction surgery following the removal of one of the tumours. Then it was discovered the cancer had spread to my lymph glands.

“They did a further scan and it hadn’t spread any further than that — I was very, very lucky.

“After the scan, I started treatment which I will finish in the middle of June.

“I just want to reach out to other women — especially younger women. If you find a lump, get it checked out before it’s too late.

“If mine had been left any longer it would have been secondary stage cancer — which is terminal.

“I had a lucky escape. I’ve lost all my hair and the treatment has been dreadful at times.

“But on the other hand I haven’t let it overcome my life either. I’ve stayed positive and now I’m in the final of this competition.

“I have a young son, Jamie, who is only four, so that has been a big part of all this. When you’re diagnosed, you think the worst. I thought ‘Is my son going to grow up without a mum?’ I was scared, anxious and terrified for my son’s future. My partner works offshore so this has all totally changed our lives. It has been hard at times.

“It’s been tough but it was two days before Christmas we found out the cancer hadn’t spread further — it was a great Christmas present.”

Jennifer added: “Throughout my illness, I’ve had my own business as a self-employed nail technician.

“I have been off work quite a lot but I’ve been working from home as much as possible.

“I work in a salon called Oh So Gorgeous Hair and Beauty in Blackness Road.”

Jennifer was nominated as Nail Technician of the Year at the British Hair and Beauty Awards by salon owner Mandy Sweeney.

She said: “I’m one of three finalists so I’m guaranteed gold, silver or bronze.

“It all happened despite having to take time off work because of my illness — it’s been a lot to take in. So although I want people to make sure they get checked — they can also carry on with their lives.

“The awards ceremony itself will be live on Facebook so I won’t have to travel to it, which is probably for the best as I’m still getting treatment.

“Last year, I was shortlisted in the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards so it’s been a good couple of years for my work despite my health issues.”