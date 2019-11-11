Dundee mum fears son ‘being forced’ into mainstream school, despite disabilities

A Dundee mum fears that her young son is being forced to attend mainstream education – despite suffering learning disabilities and autism.

Samantha Brand’s four-year-old son Karson has global development delay, a term used to describe children with significantly delayed cognitive and physical development.

Samantha also believes her son has autism, although she is still waiting for an official diagnosis.

Despite this, education authorities are insisting he attends his local mainstream school next year when he reaches P1 age – and Samantha fears he will not be able to cope.

She said: “I am being told that he must attend school come August next year because of when his birthday is.

“He will be going to St Fergus Primary and they did say he will get additional support but I am not sure that will be good enough.

“Karson has undergone tests that showed he scored zero for his gross motor skills. And he also only scored a five for his speech, which means he still talks like a baby does.

“I’ve been told that my son is on the autism spectrum ​ but can’t be diagnosed officially until he is five years old. He struggles to identify numbers and he still wears a nappy when he is at nursery.

“He is four years old but I think my two-year-old would fare better at school than him.”

Samantha has tried in vain to ensure Karson – who attends nursery at the Downfield Early Years Centre – is not forced into an environment that may hinder his development.

She said: “My fear is that Karson will not get the help he needs.

“There has been a meeting with teachers and the school authorities to determine what will happen but the outcome of that won’t be known until January.

“That does not give me much time before the year starts in August to prepare for what is decided.”

There is also concern that even if Karson is allowed to continue at nursery for another year, there will still be no offer of specialised education.

Samantha said: “I have also been told that if he does eventually get held back this year, then the following year he will just have to go straight into primary two.

“But I am not sure what the point of that would be.

“He will already be behind the other kids and going straight into that year that would leave him even further behind.

“I am the one who knows my son the best and I don’t think this will be good for him.”

The mum-of-four also admits she is worried about the potential bullying her son may face by his fellow pupils at primary school because of his learning difficulties.

Samantha said: “Kids can be so cruel these days. Karson still wears nappies at nursery and needs them to be changed.

“So what will happen if he has an accident when he is at primary school? He will never be allowed to forget that – it could follow him into high school.”

Lori Taylor, a former committee member with the National Autistic Society’s Dundee and Angus branch, said: “I think if a child can be in mainstream education then that is the best thing for them. The concern is that your child’s needs will not always be met.

“In specialist schools the teachers are trained but in the mainstream this might be lacking.”

Nick Ward, director of the National Autistic Society Scotland, said: “We share the government’s aspiration to see autistic children supported within inclusive mainstream schooling.

“However, the aspiration does not match the reality as autistic children often do not get the right level of support to be fully included. This sees parents fighting tooth and nail to get support for their child which can be extremely stressful for them as well as their child.

“The government urgently needs to address this by giving teachers the support and resources to fully include autistic children.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “If any parents or carers have concerns about their child’s education, they should contact their school or nursery to discuss these directly.”