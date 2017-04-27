Dundee mum fears she and her kids could end up homeless

A Dundee woman is terrified she and her four young children are going to end up homeless.

May Gow, 30, from Pitkerro Road, said she and her children have been told by their landlord they will have to move out of their home while he carries out essential repairs.

And he has told her that she won’t be able to move back in.

May said: “The flat is in a really poor condition and there’s no way the work can be done while we’re still living here.

“However he has also told me that I won’t be able to move back in as he wants to live in it himself once the repairs have been carried out.

“I’m really worried about what we’re going to do.

“Although I’m on the waiting list for a council house I’m not at the top and there is currently no house available for me.

“When I spoke to the council they said the only option for me might be homeless accommodation.

“However, I was told that I would have to be declared officially homeless before they can find me anything.

“I’m really scared that we could end up on the streets before accommodation can be found for us.

“I don’t know where to turn next because there just doesn’t seem to be anything anyone can do for us.”

May said that she and her children, two-year-old twins Leighton and Lucas, Courtney, eight, and Stuart, 11, had been living at their home for several years and it was in a dreadful condition.

She said: “There is a hole in the bathroom floor which is completely rotten. We can’t use the bathroom because I’m terrified the floor will give way it’s so bad.

“There is another toilet in the house that we can use — the flat is also covered in mould and is very damp.

“The children and I permanently seem to have flu-like symptoms and I’ve discovered only recently how bad mould can be for your health.”

May’s landlord Sabah Alagilly said: “I will be asking her to leave the property but I wouldn’t throw her and the children out on the streets. I have asked my solicitor to help her liaise with the council.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We will be contacting the landlord to discuss the options that are available.”