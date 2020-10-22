Kirkton mum fears for her family’s safety after garden blaze

A Dundee mum says she fears for her family’s safety after her garden sheds were deliberately set on fire earlier this week.

Rosey Cumming, 38, from Kirkton, had both her sheds torched in the early hours of Tuesday, with thousands of pounds worth of toys, tools and garden equipment destroyed.

The fire service were called and eventually managed to put out the blaze, but much of what was inside was unsalvageable.

A trampoline was also damaged in the fire, as well as fencing surrounding Rosey’s garden.

Police Scotland are now investigating and Rosey believes the fire was started deliberately.

She said: “I believe I was targeted and I’m terrified about what could happen next.

“Thousands of pounds worth of tools and garden equipment were destroyed in the fire in the main shed, and hundreds of pounds worth of toys belonging to my little boy Kaiden were lost because his play shed was also set on fire.”

Rosey slept through the fire, which happened between 5-6am, and the subsequent arrival of the crews on the scene.

She said: “The sheds were at the bottom of my garden and were completely destroyed in the fire.

“However, I actually slept all through it and the first I knew about it was when I got up and found a letter from the fire brigade through my letterbox.”

Rosey explained that she had hearing difficulties and as a result hadn’t heard or been aware of the drama unfolding in her garden.

She said: “I’m devastated at the loss of so much expensive stuff that I have worked so hard over many years to afford, but I’m also really worried that something even worse might happen.

“I am genuinely scared that I will be targeted again.”

Rosey said that two-year-old Kaiden was also very upset at losing so many of his toys.

She said: “I had just recently done his play shed up, spending a lot of time and money doing it up nicely for him.

“He loved to play out there and it was a brilliant place for him to play safely.

“He has lost so many toys, including a new little quad bike I had just bought for him.

“There is no way I can afford to replace everything that I have lost but most of all I’m upset for Kaiden that he has lost so much.

“I just hope the police catch who did this and I can feel safe in my own home again.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a fire in a garden at Craigmore Place in Kirkton at 6am on October 20.

“One appliance from Macalpine Road attended and took around 40 minutes to put out the blaze.”

Police confirmed they were looking into the incident.

A spokesman added: “We are currently trying to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.

“If you were in the area around that time, or have any information that could help us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Also, you can speak anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0432 of October 20.”