A Dundee mum has told of the moment she almost jumped from the Tay Road Bridge — sparking a massive river search.

Claudia Mensa, from Lochee, climbed on to the bridge in the early hours of Monday morning, but later left the scene.

However, after some of her clothing was found on the bridge, a huge emergency operation was launched involving police, lifeboats and a Coastguard helicopter amid fears she may have fallen in.

The 19-year-old was traced several hours later, but she has revealed how a battle with depression had led to her contemplating ending her life.

She spoke out in the hope of raising awareness of the illness and encouraged others to seek help instead of harming themselves.

Claudia told the Tele: “I was out and everything had just become too much for me to handle.

“I felt so low and I wanted to end my life — that was it. I hide behind a big smile all the time and no one actually knows that I suffer from depression.

“I use alcohol to try to take away all the bad thoughts, but it just makes it worse.”

Claudia, who has a son, Joseph, aged one, said she was despondent when she climbed on to the bridge in the early hours of Monday.

She said: “I sent a video to my best friend saying I couldn’t do this anymore and told her to look after Joseph, and then I sat there for a while and turned my phone off.

“I was up there for a while and I had a think if I wanted to do it, then I left and just walked around all night to clear my head.

“I didn’t put my phone on until about midday and I saw all the missed calls and everything on Facebook, so I phoned the police to say I was fine.

“Suffering from depression is the worst thing ever — I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

Claudia said that Joseph was the reason she found the strength to leave the bridge without harming herself.

She said: “I want to be the best mum I can be and I can’t be when I’m like this.

“I just wanted to give up but I couldn’t because I have the most beautiful boy I need to look after and think about.

“I think that anyone who is in the same position as me should consider options like getting put on medication.

“The best thing to do about it is to speak to someone who will listen because everyone is there to help.

“People also shouldn’t be ashamed of how they are feeling because I have felt ashamed — I didn’t want any help and it was the worst mistake ever.

“I think that there should be more help for people who are battling depression.”

If you feel suicidal, or just need someone to talk to, volunteers at the Samaritans are on hand to help 24 hours a day. Contact them by calling 116123, or by emailing jo@samaritans.org.