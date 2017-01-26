A Dundee mum said she was disgusted after dog excrement was smeared into her front door in an apparent “revenge attack”.

Pamela Heenan, 30, claims the shocking incident may have been a case of “mistaken identity”.

Speaking at her home in St Mary’s, she told the Tele she believes that a dog owner targeted the property after wardens had allegedly issued a fixed penalty notice to an address on St Nicholas Place.

She said: “There has been an issue with dog fouling in the communal garden area.

“I think whoever has done this believes I am the guilty party for phoning it in, as I’m the only door which has been targeted.

“Although I am fully aware it is an ongoing issue, I had never phoned to complain about it myself.”

The animal control wardens were in attendance when Pamela left the close to drop off her oldest daughter, Tegan, four, at nursery.

The mother-of-two added: “I went to drop off Tegan and went shopping with my sister just before midday.

“When I came back just after 1pm, the dog mess was all over my door.

“It is my understanding a resident was issued with a penalty notice as a result of dog fouling.

“With this smeared on to my front door it would suggest to me this was an act of revenge.”

The former Morgan Academy pupil contacted Dundee City Council’s rapid response team who advised her not to clean up the mess herself.

She added: “It was certainly something a dog had done recently — the smell was awful.

“My four-year-old daughter even commented that it was disgusting.

“The cleansing department advised that I didn’t have to clean it.

“With any type of excrement there is bacteria which could make a person ill so they told me to leave it until the response team attended.

“They haven’t been out yet and the more I see it lying there, the more angered I become about the whole situation.

“Tegan has to dodge it on her way in the flat.

“I have to carry the pram, as well as my youngest Isabella-Mae, who is two, to avoid it.”

Pamela has lived in the area since 2014 and said it has been fine until this incident.

She explained: “Although this has been an ongoing issue, the area is generally quiet.

“I have never heard of anyone smearing dog mess into someone’s front door.

“It is disgusting that someone would even consider doing something like this.”