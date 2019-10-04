Dundee mum ‘disgusted and furious’ as thief steals charity items worth thousands

A young mum has been left “disgusted and furious” after a heartless thief stole thousands of pounds worth of items she had laid out for a charity shop.

Hayley Latto, 29, who now lives in Coldside, contacted the Tele after we reported that local residents were raging after bags of “rubbish” had been left in a front garden on Ballantrae Place.

But Hayley has revealed it was in fact toys and other belongings which were waiting to be picked up by a charity.

Before they could be taken away, a callous crook ripped open the bags and pinched whatever they could.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the story in the Tele. People have got it all wrong.

“What actually happened was I was preparing to move house, and since I’m moving to a smaller home there was a lot of stuff belonging to me and my two kids that I couldn’t take with me.

“The charity shop asked me to bag it up which I did and I labelled all the bags.”

Hayley reckons the value of items stolen could run into four-figures.

She added: “There was probably goods worth thousands of pounds in the 26 bags I put out.

“I was donating toys, household goods and adult and children’s clothing, all to charity.”

The charity shop couldn’t collect the donations on the actual day Haley was moving out but promised to come the following day if she left the bags in the garden.

However, overnight, someone discovered the bags, emptied them out, rifled through the contents and made off with whatever they fancied.

Hayley salvaged what she could for the charity shop and paid Dundee City Council to remove what couldn’t be saved.

She said: “The next day I passed by my old garden and saw what had happened.

“I was horrified and furious. I couldn’t believe it.

“I was disgusted that someone had done this and then left such a mess.

“I have two disabled children myself and know what it’s like to struggle – that’s why I was donating goods to charity.

“I believe I know who did this and it’s hard to believe that someone could steal stuff destined for charity and then leave such a mess behind for others to clean up.”