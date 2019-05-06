Dundee mum celebrates weight loss by setting up cake-making business

A Dundee mum has switched her weight scales for the baking scales after shedding four stone in just under a year.

Catherine Sutherland, 32, has celebrated her weight loss by opening up her own baking company, Sugar Coated Cakes.

She explained how her weight had made her so anxious she was unable to work and had taken up baking as a hobby.

The mum-of-two previously tipped the scales at nearly 15 stones before deciding to turn her life around by joining Slimming World last July.

Slimming down to 10 stone 13lbs, she said friends and family found her change of career hilarious.

Catherine, from Douglas, is now busy in the kitchen creating delicious treats.

She said: “Last summer I found myself in a really bad place, I was at rock bottom.

“I was struggling to do anything, I was so tired all the time.

“I’ve been a stay at home mum for the last eight years or looking after my 8-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter,

The former Grove Academy pupil said she was living off a diet of pizza and fast food.

She added: “I dread to think how many calories I was consuming. I joined Slimming World at St Ninian’s and when I first joined I was petrified.

“Part of the reason I hadn’t worked was because of anxiety and issues with my weight.

“I use to be a size 18-20 dress and I’m now down to a 12. I’ve reached a weight I’m happy with.

“When I told people what I was looking to do for a career they thought it was hilarious.

“I must admit my husband usually does most of the testing for me when it comes to trying out the cakes.

“I’ve always had a love of baking and had baked for my kids in the past. I’m delighted I’m now making a living out of something I love doing.

“I’m hoping my story might inspire others.”