Dundee mum ‘can’t open window because of smell’ from dumped rubbish

A Dundee mum claims a pile of rubbish outside her daughter’s home was not cleaned up for six weeks.

The mess — which included household waste and children’s toys among other items — was discarded at a property in Finlow Terrace, Fintry.

The situation at the building, which is managed by Abertay Housing Association, has been branded a “total nightmare”.

Linda Cameron, 39, told the Tele that it was a risk to residents and added: “I think that it is disgusting for this mess to have been here for such a long time.

“My daughter has a two-year-old and it was putting her at risk. It was a total nightmare to come out of the house and see that. It was right at the window too — you couldn’t even open the windows because of the smell.

“I just think it’s horrible and I can’t believe it was left there for so long.”

Fintry Community Council chairman Ron Neave said the issue was widespread, adding: “I think that this is a really big problem. I attended a meeting and I raised a similar point about the bin situation in Fintry Road, which is nearby.

“Everyone is saying the same thing — that the system is not working.”

A spokesman for Abertay Housing Association said: “This close and bin store area are cleaned by our contractors every Monday. The residents are responsible for keeping the area clean themselves. That is a term of their tenancy agreements. Abertay Housing Association has had to bring in a contractor to clean this close because the residents were failing to do so.

“The residents have been provided with additional recycling bins as part of Dundee City Council’s rolling programme city-wide.

“If residents were to try to recycle items and make use of the additional bins for this reason, the paladin bins would easily be able to cope with the household rubbish for the blocks.”

Kevin Cordell, convener of the neighbourhood services committee, said the latest phase of council’s recycling roll-out “had a rocky start” but added: “Despite the initial challenges, it’s encouraging to see that a full recycling service is in place and that re-cycling levels are increasing.

“I’m confident that this trend will continue. Staff are continuing to work tirelessly to resolve issues when they arise and I’d like to thank them for their continuing efforts.”