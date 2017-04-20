A Dundee mother-of-two who says she has battled the council for 17 years to fix water leaks in her home feels she is at “breaking point”.

Jill McKiddie, 40, first experienced the leaks three years after moving into her Lochee council home.

She says the situation is so bad her daughter can no longer sleep in her own room as she has breathing difficulties which her mother puts down to moisture in the home.

Since 2000, Jill has tried to get the problem fixed by the council, which has sent out dozens of joiners and plumbers in to try to pinpoint the source.

Jill says that after each visit she hears nothing back and once again has to call up and ask for something to be done. She said: “It’s like the council just come in and pretend to be busy and don’t actually do anything.

“Living with this over the years has made me very frustrated and very, very angry. I can’t keep living like this, especially with two kids.

“I feel like I’m at breaking point. It really is horrific. Whenever it rains I dread what I’m going to come home to. It quite often just comes out like water from a tap.”

Jill added: “It is affecting everyone and I just want the council to do something about.”

Over the years, Jill has tried in vain to find a new council home but has not yet been able to find one.

Other homes within the block, which are both council and privately owned, have also experienced flooding.

Tom Ferguson, councillor for the Lochee area, said: “I will be asking for a detailed report into this building.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman: “We are continuing to engage with the tenant in order to resolve these issues.”