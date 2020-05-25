Anna reveals challenges of coping with lockdown as a mum and teacher in Dundee

The news that pupils will gradually be able to return to school in the coming months is among the positive signs that the lockdown appears to be working.

However, while the restrictions are undoubtedly worth it should the spread of Covid-19 be halted, the lasting impact has been felt by both young and old.

Teacher Anna Young knows better than most the stresses and strains of coping with children in unprecedented conditions

As well as overseeing home schooling for her pupils at Warddykes Primary School in Arbroath, she has two daughters of her own at home who have been learning remotely.

Anna said: “It’s all about getting a good routine established. I have my own routine and I find it really helps to keep structure to the day.

“I get up, have a walk, come home for breakfast, put on the washing and then sit down in front of my computer to get logged on for the day.

“I stop for lunch then work again in the afternoon until the end of the school day.”

Anna said: “During working hours I’m trying to help parents as well as children cope with home schooling.

“It’s not easy for anybody and some struggle more than others with this. I tell parents that the first priority is the health and wellbeing of their children.

“If some school work doesn’t get done some days then that’s not the end of the world.

“I’m also encouraging parents and children to have fun together. Everything the children do is learning of some sort, even if it’s setting up an obstacle course at home and having fun with that.”

Anna spoke to the Tele as the Scottish Government launched its Parent Club “Here For You” campaign.

The campaign is encouraging parents and carers to look after themselves as they juggle the additional pressure placed on them as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anna’s daughters Daisy, 16 and Molly 11, are also having to cope with learning at home.

Daisy, a pupil at Craigie High, said: “I do a lot of practical subjects so am not really used to being on the computer all the time.

“I was also really worried when we were told we were not getting to do our exams.

“I was concerned that I hadn’t done enough in my prelims which are being used as an assessment. However, my teacher has reassured me that everything is fine.”

Daisy said she was also really missing her friends but said they have now all come together and speak on social media several times a day.

“We used to go out together at weekends as well as see each other at school,” she said.

“To begin with it was hard but now we’ve got a good routine established and are always there to support each other if one of us feel down or isn’t coping.”

For support and advice, visit www.parentclub.scot