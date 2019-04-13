Dundee mum and son seek help to set up games hub after taking out lease on city shop

A Dundee mother and son team have appealed for help to kit out a new computer games hub for children with additional needs.

Drew Douglas has taken on the lease of a shop unit on 23-35 Albert Street, where he plans to open a drop-in facility for young people to play games, socialise and enjoy hot drinks.

As well as offering tailored sessions to those with additional needs, the hub would also provide an alternative for youngsters who normally congregate on the street.

Drew’s mum, Ashley Donaldson, said the idea came about after she set up a games room in her house for her sons and their friends when they were children.

Now aged 21, Drew is keen to do the same for the next generation, but on a bigger scale.

Ashley said: “We’re trying to get a shop unit in Albert Street kitted out. The idea is that kids can come in and play PC, Xbox and PlayStation games, bring their own laptops, or just relax with their friends and enjoy a cup of tea.

“There would be sessions for those with conditions such as autism, ADHD, ODD or who suffer from isolation and loneliness.

“We’re working with disability groups to see how we can make this happen.”

Ashley added: “We have the games, but the shop unit needs work. The original budget was stretched due to having to have the premises rewired.

“There was also a leak. The landlord has been great at sorting it out though.”

Ashley said she and Drew hoped to have the hub open in the summer, but would first need to find work stations, a reception desk, seating and kitchen units, as well as someone willing to help fit them. Call Ashley on 07784 400576.