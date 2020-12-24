A remarkable young Dundee man is all set to don his much-loved Santa suit to ensure others have a wonderful Christmas Day.

Kyle Mitchell, who has severe learning disabilities, spent four and a half years in the learning disability assessment unit at Carseview before his mum gave up her job last year to become his full time carer.

The 32-year-old is autistic and has other complex support needs that require full time care and assistance.

However, despite his own issues, Kyle, who has already won several volunteering awards, will head out with his mum Carina, 57, on Christmas Day to distribute meals to people in care homes across the city.

Important to keep busy

Carina, who was previously director of Advocating Together Dundee, said that Kyle needed to keep busy – and tomorrow was no exception.

© SYSTEM

Carina said: “Kyle and I will be going out to help Dundee United Community Trust hand out Christmas meals and Kyle will be in his Santa suit which he just loves.”

For several years Kyle has donned his Santa suit and headed out to deliver gifts to family and friends.

Carina said: “This year we realised that wasn’t going to happen because of Covid-19 and I was really a bit worried about how Kyle would cope with this. He really needs to keep busy and to have routine in his life.

“I then learned that the DUFC community trust were to be doing the Christmas meal deliveries so I offered Kyle and myself as volunteers.

“I was really impressed by the trust’s annual Festive Friends project when they usually have people who are on their own to Tannadice for their Christmas meal.

“Because it can’t happen this year I thought it would be a great thing for Kyle and I to get involved in distributing meals.

“This will just be perfect for Kyle and it will also help to keep him chilled. If he is busy all morning then he will be in a much better place to sit still and enjoy our own Christmas dinner later with just a few close family members.”

She added: “Kyle needs to be doing meaningful, physical activity and this will be just perfect. He will be really happy doing this – basically if he gets to wear his Santa suit on Christmas day he will be absolutely delighted.”

Carina has ‘never regretted’ decision to give up her work

Carina explained that she took the decision in 2019 to give up her work to become Kyle’s full time carer.

She said: “Although it has meant big changes for us I just felt it was the right thing to do. He had been in the unit for a few years and I believed the time was right for me to look after him full time.

“I’m so glad I did because if I hadn’t I wouldn’t have been able to see him at all throughout the pandemic. It was the right decision at the right time and I have never regretted it once since.”

Carina said that since the pandemic began she and Kyle had regularly volunteered with Dundee Bairns distributing lunches to school children.

She said that every Friday morning Kyle had also joined the Alexander Community Development team again helping to distribute food.