A Dundee mother-of-three today revealed she nearly ripped up a winning £1 million lottery ticket.

Jubilant Shaheen Rashid, 31, of Mid Craigie, scooped the huge prize in the National Lottery Millionaire Raffle.

The news comes after Camelot announced there was a winning £1m EuroMillions ticket purchased in Dundee last month — which still remains unclaimed.

Speaking today, Shaheen said she was “over the moon” with the win — but she had nearly ripped it before rechecking her winning numbers.

Shaheen, who has lived in Mid Craigie for 14 years, said she was clearing out her purse when she decided to check her ticket last Sunday.

She added: “When I initially checked the numbers, I very nearly ripped the ticket up because the numbers didn’t match. I decided to look at the code again and then realised I’d won — I wasn’t sure how much.”

Shaheen said she ran up to her local newsagents at Umars Convenience Store to make sure she wasn’t wrong in thinking she had won.

She added: “When I ran up I actually put two lines on costing me £4.

“The machine didn’t say too much other than congratulations.”

The winning code — which was revealed in the Wednesday April 12 Millionaire Raffle draw — was Blue 2525 6970 and matched Shaheen’s £4 ticket.

Shaheen admitted she didn’t buy many tickets but she has now been branded the “lucky one” by family and friends.

She said: “This is obviously very new for us. We are going through to Glasgow next week to speak to Camelot.”

“We were going crazy in the house celebrating and part of me thinks it hasn’t really sunk in just yet.

“Once we go through next week and discuss the situation with Camelot, the realisation this is actually happening will fully sink in.

“We haven’t made any plans just yet.

“People are calling me the lucky one and saying I have to go with them next time they buy a ticket.”

A Camelot spokeswoman said: “We cannot confirm or deny anything at this stage.”

The unclaimed EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket was bought on March 28, but the shop it was bought at has not been revealed.