An organisation in Dundee has been awarded a £10,000 funding boost.

The Awards for All Scotland funding will be used by the Dudhope Multicultural Centre to build a garden.

A total of 144 groups across Scotland received awards, although the organisation on St Mary Place was the only one in Dundee to benefit.

The centre, better known as the Bharatiya Ashram, is a cultural organisation that aims to promote the cultures of the various ethnic minority communities of Scotland.

The funding will go towards expanding the centre’s community kitchen garden which opened in 2014 and has been called the Garden Project.

The vegetables and herbs grown at the site are used in the day-to-day cooking of the groups that use the centre.

Shweta Jariwala, spokeswoman for Dudhope Multicultural Centre, said: “It’s fantastic to have been given this funding.

“We’re very excited by it and can’t wait for the next year of great activities.”

Shweta said it was great to have secured the maximum funding to help develop their garden.

The Garden Project is a small garden run by volunteers at the centre. The produce from the garden is used towards their lunch club.

The thrice-weekly club for the elderly provides a Chinese-themed lunch on Tuesdays, a Soul Garden theme on Thursdays and a South Asian theme on Saturdays.

They also have an Arts Project, where dancers hold workshops and performances around Scotland — with a variety of classical, folk and Bollywood dances and music.

Awards for All Scotland offers grants of between £500 and £10,000 to projects that bring communities together to enjoy a range of activities. It is a partnership involving sportscotland, the Big Lottery Fund and Creative Scotland.

An Awards for All spokeswoman said: “These awards highlight the wide range of projects that can be funded through Awards for All.

“From providing much needed services for people with brain injuries in the Scottish Borders through to making sure a community cinema in Argyll and Bute is fully equipped for all audiences, the funding shows how National Lottery money is changing lives across Scotland’s communities.”