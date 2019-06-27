Dundee mull over move for former Rangers midfielder Jamie Ness

Dundee are mulling over a move for former rangers midfielder Jamie Ness.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Plymouth at the end of last season, with Dens boss James McPake possibly making a move to bolster his midfield options.

Also on the shortlist is ex-Celtic midfielder Ross McLaughlin with the Dark Blues handing the 20-year-old a trial.

Ness broke into the Rangers first team back in 2010 under Walter Smith but played just 16 times for the Ibrox club with injury setting him back.

He left the club in 2012 after the financial meltdown at Ibrox and joined English Premier League side Stoke City, signing a four-year deal.

However, he made only one League Cup appearance for the Potters.

He joined Derek Adams’ Plymouth two summers ago but left at the end of his contract.

McPake bolstered his midfield options last week with the purchase of Livingston man Shaun Byrne but would like to add new faces before the Dark Blues jet off to Spain on Sunday.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, was a highly-rated prospect at Celtic Park until a bad knee injury in 2016.

He did return to action for the Hoops’ development side towards the end of last season but has since been released by the Scottish champions.

Also on the wishlist are a couple of strikers after the departure of Kenny Miller left Dundee with only Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran as first-team strikers.

The 39-year-old asked to leave the Dark Blues at the start of the week and has since signed on the dotted line for Partick Thistle.