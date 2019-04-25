Dundee MSP worried after drop-in drug treatment centre closed due to staff shortages

A drop-in drug treatment centre had to close for a day because of staff shortages.

Dundee-based MSP Jenny Marra said: “At a time when Dundee is struggling with a drug deaths crisis, it is very worrying.

“It’s a relief the service was only closed for one day but for those suffering with addiction problems, it is important that services are readily available. NHS Tayside must ensure the service runs more smoothly.”

A Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership spokeswoman said: “Due to staffing issues the substance direct access assessment drop-in service at the Westgate Health Centre was cancelled on Easter Monday.

“The drop-in service runs on Mondays and Thursdays from 9.15am-noon.”

She said: “The cancelling of the drop-in did not affect the support and treatment offered to current service users. Clinics and other services continued as normal.”