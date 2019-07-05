Dundee MSP Shona Robison subjected to terrifying ordeal by stalker

Dundee MSP Shona Robison has said she is “glad” a man who stalked her and sent her abusive messages for five months is receiving mental health treatment.

Ala Elbilbaisi, who appeared in private from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday, was made subject to a compulsion order for causing fear and alarm to the SNP politician.

The court heard that he made his abusive threats to Ms Robison between October 11 last year and March 17 at her constituency office on Balunie Drive.

The court acquitted Elbilbaisi of criminal responsibility.

It was ruled he was unable to appreciate the nature or wrongfulness of his conduct due to his mental health.

It was stated that the 34-year-old, of Glasgow, repeatedly and excessively sent Ms Robison emails, many of which were abusive and threatening.

He also repeatedly posted abusive and threatening comments regarding the Dundee East MSP on social media.

Elbilbaisi also repeatedly made false and unfounded allegations regarding Ms Robison. Sheriff Alastair Carmichael made a six-month compulsion order on Elbilbaisi for him to receive treatment at Gartnaval Royal Hospital in Glasgow.

The Tele contacted Ms Robison, who is on holiday during the Scottish Parliamentary recess.

A spokeswoman for the MSP said: “We are glad this matter has now come to a close and the gentleman will now receive this much-needed support.”

Ms Robison quit as Scotland’s health secretary last June after three and a half years in what she called a “very challenging” and “all-consuming” post.