Dundee MSP in talks with Network Rail to save ‘historic’ railway bridge

A city MSP is calling for a rethink on a plan to demolish a “historic” railway bridge at Dundee’s docks.

Shona Robison, of Dundee City East, claims Network Rail is to press ahead with a bid to demolish the bridge linking East Dock Street and East Camperdown Street without public consultation.

The pedestrian crossing has been cordoned off for some time due to its age and condition.

But Ms Robison says it has architectural merit and ought to be kept, or the public should at least be consulted.

She said: “This bridge is a monument from a bygone era and a part of Dundee’s architectural history – too much of which has now been lost.

“For Network Rail to remove this historic bridge without any consultation with the Dundee public is simply unacceptable.

“I have sought an urgent meeting with Network Rail’s management in Scotland to raise these serious concerns.”

The MSP said she had also written to Network Rail’s chief executive Andrew Haines seeking answers.

“Network Rail must suspend demolition before any decisions on the future of the bridge are made, and yet another part of Dundee’s history is needlessly lost,” she said.

Network Rail is set to meet Ms Robison to discuss the matter.