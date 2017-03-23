Dundee politicians have had their say on suggestions by education secretary John Swinney, that pupils could be taught via video link with lessons broadcast into classes in the absence of a teacher.

Dundee-based Labour MSP, Jenny Marra, blasted the idea, saying: “I am calling on Dundee education convener Stewart Hunter and the council to rule out any such replacement plans in Dundee.

“Dundee schools have suffered enough cuts and parents in the city will not tolerate such a backward proposal.”

However, Mr Hunter said Dundee “was in a much better position than a number of local authorities” and claimed Ms Marra “has no interest in education in the city unless she can find a way to attack it”.

He added: “This proposal isn’t something we have looked at or need.

“We have just published our improving SQA data results. It would be nice if Ms Marra could find time to congratulate our schools, staff, pupils and parents for once, instead of undermining them.”